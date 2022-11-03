West Bengal: BJP's Nishith Pramanik warns TMC after convoy attacked

Sitai (West Bengal): Central minister Nisith Pramanik had a narrow escape when his convoy was attacked by attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers at Gosanimari in Sitai assembly constituency in the Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has blamed Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the attack on Nisith Pramanik. Security officials of the minister told the media that stones were pelted on Nisith Pramanik’s vehicle when his convoy was traveling from Gosanimari to Sitai.

However, Nisith Pramanik reportedly escaped unhurt. According to reports, the BJP leader’s convoy was allegedly blocked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers. This led to a bout of stone pelting between activists of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). However, the security team of the central minister managed to extract Nisith Pramanik safely from the situation.

Regarding the attack on Nisith Pramanik’s convoy, the BJP’s All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh said, “Anti-socialist elements are running rampant. Sitai, Sheetalkuchi, Dinhata have become free from all law and order. Such incidents are not uncommon. The attack on the Union Minister will be looked into by the central government.”

Regarding the attack on Nishith Pramanik’s convoy, BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal said, “The people of West Bengal have understood who is behind the reign of terror in the state. The Union Minister of State for Home Affairs also has no exemption in West Bengal. He was going to meet the people who were left homeless in the post-poll terror, and he was not spared.”

On the other hand, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has denied any involvement in the incident. In fact, West Bengal minister Uday Guha blamed Nishith Pramanik himself for the incident.

“I have not heard anything about this. I came from Calcutta to Siliguri in the morning. I can’t say what happened without knowing all the details. Nishith has sown the seeds of political hooliganism in Cooch Behar, now he has to suffer the consequences,” the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader told the media.

Nishit Pramanik meanwhile, fired a warning towards the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

“If there is an attack, there will be repercussions,” he said.

