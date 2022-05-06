West Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha activist 'killed', party cancels all celebrations for Amit Shah's welcome in Kolkata

The body of BJP Yuva Morcha activist Arjun Chowrasia (27) was found hanging in Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building. The party claims that he has been murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress

The West Bengal BJP Friday said all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata have been cancelled after the "unfortunate killing" of a party worker. Arjun Chowrasia's (27) body was found hanging at Chitpur area of the city.

In a tweet, BJP West Bengal said, "The death and murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled."

The death and murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled. — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) May 6, 2022

The body of the BJP Yuva Morcha activist was found hanging in Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building, but the party claims that he has been murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC, meanwhile, denied the charge. Party MP Santanu Sen said, "The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter".

North Kolkata BJP President Kalyan Choubey said Arjun Chowrasia was a very active member of the party.

A senior state BJP leader said Amit Shah, who is on a two-day West Bengal visit, will visit Chowrasia's residence on Friday afternoon.

"He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead this morning," state BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

Another senior BJP leader said Shah was upset after hearing the news. "Amit Shah has asked us to cancel his grand welcome at the NSC Bose airport," he added

The Union Home Minister will arrive in Kolkata from north Bengal in the second leg of his two-day visit.

Police informed that the investigation into the incident has been launched.

