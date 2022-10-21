West Bengal: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee after Kolkata Police brutally remove protesting job seekers

Kolkata: BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday over alleged corruption by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the education department.

Thousands of candidates who had passed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) have been protesting at the headquarters of the West Bengal education department at Karunamayi in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata for several days now. However, in a midnight operation on Thursday, the Kolkata Police cracked down on the protesters and detained several of them.

“It is a shame that the movement of TET qualified candidates protesting in Karunamayi was broken. We will not let the state government handle the issue in this manner,” Suvendu Adhikari said while comparing Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government with Hitler’s regime.

“The talented youth of West Bengal have understood that there will be no employment as long as Mamata Banerjee is in power. All problems will be solved by removing the Chief Minister from the 14th floor of Nabanna. Like the double engine government in other BJP-ruled states of the country, there is a chance of employment generation only if there is a double engine government in Bengal,” he said.

“The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been exposed. It is only a matter of time before BJP comes to power in Bengal. When BJP comes to power, industry will be created, business environment will be created, the rule of TMC syndicates and protection money will be stopped,” he added.

In Karunamayi where the movement was going on for the last four days, everything was silent on Friday morning. There were some posters lying around. Earlier, on Thursday, there Karunamayi grew increasingly tense as the night wore on. Finally, the police launched an operation in the middle of the night to clear the road.

A police team from the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate started taking the protesting job seekers to buses and prison vans by practically dragging them along the road.

