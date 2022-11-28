West Bengal: BJP MLA seeks new UT in Rarh region

Bankura (West Bengal): A BJP MLA has demanded that the Rarh region of West Bengal should be declared union territory (UT).

The Rarh region of West Bengal is considered a saffron stronghold. Last year, BJP’s Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan had demanded the creation of a separate state or union territory (UT) called Jungle Mahal by carving out the districts of the Rarh region from West Bengal.

The BJP’s Onda MLA Amarnath Shakha had also raised the same issue.

BJP MLA from West Bengal’s Bankura, Niladri Shekhar Dana, said on Sunday that the state’s Rarh region comprising Purulia, Bankura and parts of Birbhum and Jungle Mahal should be declared a union territory (UT).

“Though I am not in favour of dividing Bengal, those who have voted for me are like God to me. We the people of

Rarh region are deprived of basic amenities like water, food etc. People here are not getting any benefits of

development schemes. In such a situation, we want the Prime Minister to intervene and declare the region a union territory,” the BJP MLA told the media.

Last year, BJP’s Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan had demanded the creation of Junglemahal state consisting of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, parts of Birbhum, East and South Medinipur districts besides some other areas.

Khan had said, “While on the one hand, Bengal is turning into a refuge for the Rohingyas, CM Mamata Banerjee is disallowing the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on the other. It won’t be in distant future when we will be called outsiders in our own land. That is why I feel Rarh should be made a separate state.”

