West Bengal: BJP leader's son injured in clashes, Trinamool Congress denies involvement

Bhagwanpur (West Bengal): Several people were reported to be injured in clashes between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the BJP in the Bhagwanpur area of Purba Medinipur district in West Bengal.

The clashes allegedly took place in Boroj village on Sunday evening. The BJP has raised questions about the role of the police. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has blamed the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had taken out a procession in Bhagwanpur assembly constituency on Sunday afternoon. During the procession, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers allegedly created trouble in front of the house of a BJP Mahila Morcha leader. The saffron party alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers gathered in front of the house of the BJP leader Saraswati Jana and indulged in rowdy behavious.

The BJP has even alleged that Saraswati Jana was attacked for her association with the party. Saraswati Devi’s son Amar Jana was also allegedly beaten and his head split open. It has been reported that Saraswati Devi was taken to Mugberia Hospital in an injured condition. However, the police have refused to comment on the incident.

However, Kanthi organizational district Trinamool Congress (TMC) president Tarun Maiti said, “These are lies being propagated by the BJP. Because a day earlier, BJP people stopped a Trinamool Congress (TMC) meeting by pointing guns at our people’s heads. We were protesting on Sunday. The BJP tried to thwart that protest meeting.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not attack anyone. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not even believe in this kind of politics. No one was seriously injured. You will see the report. It is filled with drama.”

“Our party Trinamool Congress (TMC) does not attack anyone, we do politics with people in a democratic way and the BJP always complains,” he added.

