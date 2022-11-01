West Bengal: BJP leader wields trishul, warns Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress

Durgapur (West Bengal): Wielding a ‘trishul’ while attending a Jagaddhatri Puja function at Durgapur in the Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari issued a threat to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its supremo Mamata Banerjee regarding the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

Referring to Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers as ‘servants’ of Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader recalled his victory against the West Bengal chief minister in the Nandigram constituency during the assembly polls last year.

“The people will be the weapon, not the ‘trishul’, during the panchayat polls. When we were coming from Purulia to Durgapur, several people were showing black flags. I am not afraid of them. Because servants will do these things. We defeated the owner of these servants in Nandigram. We are not afraid of these servants,” Suvendu Adhikari told the gathering of BJP workers.

Last month, Suvendu Adhikari had claimed that the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) rule in West Bengal will be over in a few months.

Asserting that the police cannot save the Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers and Mamata Banerjee anymore, Suvendu Adhikari had said that the BJP will fight next year’s West Bengal panchayat elections “inch by inch”.

“The police have become slaves and they are protecting this corrupt regime. But, the days of this regime are over. Their rule will be over in a few months. This regime cannot be saved by the police anymore,” Suvendu Adhikari had said during an event held by the BJP at his hometown Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

He said the BJP will form “strong” teams in every booth to counter the TMC’s “terror” in the panchayat polls.

“It will be fought inch by inch,” he said on the panchayat elections, due early next year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.