West Bengal: BJP leader threatens police, vows to destroy Trinamool Congress

Kanthi (West Bengal): BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has a message for the police in West Bengal. Accusing the police of being ‘slaves’ of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), he warned that that they will not be able to save the state’s ruling party during the upcoming West Bengal panchayat elections.

“The police have become slaves of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The police have taken up the responsibility of keeping the Trinamool Congress (TMC) alive. But, they cannot keep it alive. The police cannot sustain this party. We are prepared. This party will soon be out of power,” the BJP leader said.

Speaking at a ‘Vijaya Sammilani’ programme organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Kanthi in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari vowed to give a tough fight to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during the panchayat polls.

“Even the police will not be able to save the Trinamool Congress (TMC). It is time to sound the farewell bell of the TMC government in West Bengal,” the state opposition leader said.

“The elections will be fought inch by inch,” he added.

Suvendu Adhikari also accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) of indulging in massive corruption while implementing government schemes.

In this context, Suvendu Adhikari also criticized West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over giving jobs to the rescuers of Malbazar.

“The chief minister is duplicitous. Sometimes she is giving permanent government jobs and sometimes temporary civic volunteer jobs. People will not accept this,” he said.

The leader of the opposition party in the state also urged the BJP workers to start preparations for the upcoming West Bengal panchayat polls.

“With the aim of capturing power at the panchayat level, we will work alongside the people in each village through regional conferences throughout the month of December. The BJP officials should take responsibility. We should strengthen the party at the booth level and form a strong team of at least 30 people and start preparing for the elections,” he said.

“If our candidates are prevented from submitting their nominations by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), we will support them,” he added.

Alleging that there has been a lot of corruption in the panchayat by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the past few years, Suvendu Adhikari said, “So much corruption has been committed in the panchayat, all the accused will be punished.”

