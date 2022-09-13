West Bengal: BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta accuses TMC of trampling democracy

Dasgupta, who was allegedly injured in the violence that took place in Kolkata and adjoining Howrah, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of displaying a dictatorial mindset

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday slammed the West Bengal government for using “disproportionate force” to disrupt the BJP’s ‘Nabanno Chalo’ rally.

Dasgupta, who was allegedly injured in the violence that took place in Kolkata and adjoining Howrah, accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) of displaying a dictatorial mindset.

“You use disproportionate force to stop a democratic protest. What is this? A scheduled programme of demonstration cannot be stopped like this. This is not how democracy works,” he told the media.

“We have to work out a system. ultinmately its how you use administratiion to handle protests is what matters,” the BJP leader added.

Informing that the BJP intends to hold more such protests in the near future, Dasgupta urged the party leadership to devise an effective strategy to counter the TMC.

“There will be smaller protests in the next few days. The part yleadership will have to sit down and chalk out a strategy,” he said.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Police personnel in Kolkata thrash a BJP worker who had joined other members of the party in their call for a “Nabanna Chalo” march. pic.twitter.com/WxFmoCr212 — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2022

Several districts in and around the West Bengal capital of Kolkata were brought to a virtual standstill as the state unit of the BJP staged a massive protest against the state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The rally attended by thousands of BJP workers and supporters from across the state, turned violent as the police set up barricades and used force to tryand stp the saffron rally from reaching the West Bengal secratariat 'Nabanna'.

The violence was especially severe and bloody in Howrah district - the gateway to Kolkata - where BJP supporters throwing stones and crude bombs indulged in street battles with the police.

