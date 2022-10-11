West Bengal: Al-Qaeda, ISIS behind violence in Kolkata's Mominpur, claims BJP

Mominpur Violence: Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday claimed that Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (ISIS) are behind the violence in the Mominpur area of ​​Kolkata. He also claimed that 5,000 Hindus have fled Kolkata due to the Mominpur violence.

Suvendu Adhikari said the police commissioner has barred the entry of BJP leaders in the area and has restricted internet services.

“You have arrested our state president. We do not want Bengali Hindus to migrate now. We have written a letter to the governor of West Bengal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with evidence about the Mominpur clashes,” the BJP leader told the media.

BJP has placed 3 demands in the letter

In a letter to the West Bengal Governor and Union Home Minister, the BJP has made three demands regarding the Mominpur violence.

“We have demanded immediate deployment of CRPF personnel in the area. We have demanded that the victims be immediately compensated by the state government. Our third demand is that the video footage of the massacre should be investigated and the perpetrators should be arrested,” Suvendu Adhikari said.

“Al-Qaeda and ISIS are responsible for this incident,” he added.

Suvendu Adhikari said that Mominpur ward councilor Nejamuddin Shams and some other leaders instigated the violence.

“They should be arrested. We want the case to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” he said.

Comparing this incident with the horrific Noakhali clashes of 1946, the BJP leader said, “we saw another Noakhali on Sunday, the auspicious day of Lakshmi Puja.”

“We are protesting peacefully that why appropriate action was not taken. We will also meet the Kolkata Police Commissioner for information about this. I will also ask CPM and its leader Mohd Salim why they will not hold a peace meeting in Mominpur. We will go to the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation office and ask why the power

supply was disrupted in the area for three hours on Sunday,” he added.

What happened in Mominpur?

Vehicles were vandalized and people pelted stones in Kolkata’s Mominpur area on Sunday night after a religious flag meant for Milad-un-Nabi was allegedly torn down, police said.

Around 40 people have been detained for indulging in violence in the area. Apart from this, five people including BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.