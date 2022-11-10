West Bengal: Acid attack on youth after his goat strayed into neighbour's land
The face of the victim was burnt in the acid attack. He was referred from Malda Medical College Hospital to Kolkata for treatment. The family of the victim has filed a complaint with the police
Malda (West Bengal): In a shocking incident, a disabled youth was attacked with acid by his neighbours over a dispute arising from the victim’s goats straying into the fields of the alleged assailants. The incident took place at Haddatola in Manikchak police station in the Malda disrict of West Bengal.
The face of the victim was burnt in the acid attack. He was referred from Malda Medical College Hospital to Kolkata for treatment. The family of the victim has filed a complaint with the police.
According to the victim’s family and local people, the name of the injured youth is Saurabh Mandal (19). His family consists of his father Animesh Mondal and mother Namita Mondal. The accused have been identified as Moushumi Mandal and several of her family members.
According to reports, there was a dispute between the two families over the entry of goats into the land of the accused five months ago. It is alleged that the acid attack on the youth on Wednesday was centered on that dispute.
On Tuesday night, the victim had gone about a kilometer from his home in order to attend a function featuring local folk songs. He was returning home alone at night from there.
The accused allegedly threw acid on the youth’s face late on Wednesday night. The victim has reportedly suffered serious injuries. Several parts of the face were burnt. Neighbors rushed to the spot upon hearing the young man’s screams.
He was rescued and taken to the local health center first. When his condition worsened, he was sent to Malda Medical College Hospital. As his the condition worsened further, the doctors working at Malda Medical College transferred the victim to Kolkata. His condition is reported to be serious.
A written complaint has been filed against the accused at Manikchak police station. The police of Manikchak police station have started an investigation.
