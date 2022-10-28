West Bengal: 5 children stumble upon bomb making factory, injured by goons

Narendrapur (West Bengal): Five minors were injured when miscreants hurled bombs at them after they allegedly stumbled upon a bomb making factory in the Narendrapur police station area in the South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

All the injured are between 10-12 years of age. They had gone to play at a local field on Friday afternoon when the incident took place. The injured were rushed to hospital. After receiving information about the incident, a team from the Narendrapur police station reached the spot.

The families of the injured children have claimed that while playing in the field, the children saw bombs being stored inside a tin-roofed shed at a corner of the field. There were some people inside the shed at that time. The children started asking them various questions. Annoyed by the children’s questions, the miscreants asked them to leave the area.

Allegedly, those five minors did not listen to the warnings by the goons and refused to leave. After that, the miscreants reportedly threw two bombs at them. Five children were taken to hospital with injuries.

According to the local people, the field is largely abandoned. Sometimes children go there to play. All the injured children are reported to be stable.

Much before Friday’s incident, the people in the neighbourhood had complained that anti-social activities are carried out in the area after evening.

“My son said that he saw them throwing bombs from the tin house here. One bomb did not explode. They ran and hid behind a wall. All the children were covered in blood. My son said that the people in the tin house have warned that they kill them if they go there again,” a local resident said.

BJP leader Rahul Sinha slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the incident.

“We have repeatedly said that the most successful industry in this state is the bomb industry. The fact is that the bomb industry has taken the form of a cottage industry. Even children have to be hospitalised due to the violence unleashed anti-social elements shows that an incompetent government is running the state,” he said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Firhad Hakim urged the police to take strict action.

“I think police should take action as soon as possible. Criminals should be in jail, not on the streets. Strict action should be taken against those anti-socials who are doing these things. And why they are suddenly increasing, what is behind it also needs to be seen,” he said.

