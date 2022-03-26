West Bengal: 40 crude bombs recovered from Birbhum's Rampurhat
A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of TMC leader
Birbhum (West Bengal): Amid the row over Birbhum violence in which eight people were charred to death, West Bengal Police recovered 40 crude bombs from Margram near Rampurhat on Saturday.
The bombs were concealed behind a un under-construction building. The investigation is underway.
"Forty crude bombs recovered in Margram, Rampurhat of Birbhum district. The crude bombs were concealed in four buckets and kept in the back of an under-construction house. The investigation has been initiated," said Birbhum Superintendent of Police (SP) Nagendra Nath Tripathi.
A total of eight people were burnt to death in the Rampurhat area of West Bengal's Birbhum on Tuesday after a mob allegedly set houses on fire following the killing of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. The case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
