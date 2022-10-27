West Bengal: 4 injured in fight between Trinamool Congress factions

Bardhaman (West Bengal): The rivalry between the various factions of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is getting more intense as the West Bengal Panchayat Elections get nearer.

Four people were injured in a clash between two groups of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) at Memari in the Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Thursday.

The incident took place at Memari Checkpost. The situation became heated as both sides hurled abuses and allegations at each other. The confrontation gradually snowballed into a fight in which four people were seriously injured. They were taken to Memory Rural Hospital for treatment. After that, both parties filed a complaint at Memari police station.

Injured Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Prasoon Das alleged that one of his sons was abused. When he protested, he was beaten.

“Even though the problems were resolved, the followers of Memari town TMC president Swapan Ghosal went to the shops and beat the shopkeepers with sticks and rods and vandalized the shops,” Prasoon said.

“I was sitting in the neighborhood tea shop. A boy named Subhash Pandit came in a drunken state and started abusing me. I tried to stop him but he started beating me. I tried to save myself. My suffered an injury to my head. Then we were brought to Memari Hospital. Doctors treated us there. I have been bandaged due to my head injury,” he added.

On the other hand, Subhash Pandit’s mother Anima Pandit denied the allegations against her son.

“They abused my son when he was coming home. They beat my son with rodd. I am with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) but my son is not associated with politics,” she claimed.

In view of the whole incident, the police have detained several people.

