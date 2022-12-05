West Bengal: 3 killed in blast near TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's rally

Contai (West Bengal): At least three people were killed and several others injured in a blast near the venue of senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee’s rally near Contai in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

A senior police official told the media that the incident took place in the Bhupatinagar area, 1.5 km from Contai town in the Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, where Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was scheduled to address a public meeting on Saturday.

“There was a blast in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday night and three bodies were recovered on Saturday morning. Some other people have been injured in the incident. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway,” he said.

“For a detailed investigation of the case, the forensic team will reach the spot and collect samples,” he added.

The blast was so strong that te thatched roof a nearby mud house was blown away.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Dilip Ghosh blamed TMC for the incident and said that “only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state”.

Senior leader of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Sujan Chakraborty questioned why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is silent on such incidents and she should give a statement on the incident. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said that it is very easy for the opposition to blame the ruling party in West Bengal without any evidence.

