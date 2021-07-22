West Bengal Result 2021 Class 12th Result Out Today Live Updates: Result To Be Out Today 3 pm on wbresults.nic.in on how to check the official website of the board Pass Percentage Direct Link Check Details Here

The Uchchatar Madhyamik (Class 12) results will be announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) today, 22 July. The announcement of Class 12 results will be made at 3:00 pm via a press conference that will be held on the 7th floor, Rabindra Milan Mancha, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council in Kolkata.

According to an official statement, the West Bengal Class 12 results will be available on the official websites at 4:00 pm, after the press conference ends while the mark sheets of the students will be distributed only after 23 July.

Students, who are waiting for their results, will be able to check their scores by visiting the official websites wbchse.nic.in and wbresults.nic.in. There are other unofficial websites too, including https://www.exametc.com/.

The higher secondary results can also be accessed by students via SMS and the WBCHSE Results 2021 app. This app is easily available on Google Play Store from where candidates can download it. Moreover, for SMS results, students need to type WB12 <space> registration number and send the SMS to 56070, 5676750, or 56263.

“All the Heads of Higher Secondary Institutions or their authorised representatives are requested to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective Distribution Camps from 11.00 a.m. onwards on 23/07/2021,” WBCHSE said in a statement.

Further in the statement, the council informed that mark sheets and other relevant documents can be issued to concerned guardians or candidates by maintaining proper protocol and social distancing.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the West Bengal government had earlier cancelled both Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uchchatar Madhyamik (Class 12) exams.

After a few weeks, the two boards came up with an alternative assessment criterion for their students. They informed that the board will evaluate Class 12 students by using the 40:60 formula. In this scheme, 40 percent weightage will be given to the best of four subjects that were held in 2019 and 60 percent to the annual Class 11 theory exams held in 2020.