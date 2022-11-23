West Bengal: 2 children injured while playing with bombs

Manikchak (West Bengal): Two children were seriously injured in an explosion while playing with bombs at the Balutola area of ​​Manikchak in the Malda district of West Bengal. The two injured children were rushed to the local Manikchak Rural Hospital.

Afzla Bibi, the mother of the victims, said that the two children were playing in a mango garden in front of the house at noon. The children reportedly found the bomb in the garden. They took it home after mistaking it for a ball.

At first even the people in the house did not understand that it was a bomb and not a ball. The family members told the two children to throw the purpoted ball away. As soon as they threw it, the bomb exploded. The two children were injured in the explosion. The two injured children were admitted to a local hospital. Both have suffered injuries to their heads and bodies.

Meanwhile, the locals claim that miscreants had kept the bomb in the mango garden. Locals have demanded that the police take an active role in catching the criminals responsible for the incident.

The police have started investigating the whole incident. Residents of the area have been questioned.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.