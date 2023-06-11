West Bengal: 2 arrested in Kolkata for threatening railway staff

Two people have been detained in Kolkata on charges of attempting to defraud and threaten the General Manager (GM) of Eastern Railway. One of the defendants pretended to be the secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee.

Eastern Railway has reportedly lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police.

“The detective department took charge of the investigation and claimed that two accused had already been arrested in connection with this case,” the police said in a statement.

The accused person, Bivash Sarkar, is said to have emailed the General Manager (GM) in an effort to secure a railway contract for the line connecting Rampurhat and Swadinpur in Bengal, according to the police.

“Eastern Railway received an email from the email id of one Biswanath Sarkar, wherein he impersonated himself as “2nd personal Secretary to Abhishek Banerjee and demanded to release an amount of Rs 5,87,82,203 as tender amount immediately,” the police said, adding that the same person later called at the office of General Manager Eastern Railway from his mobile phone and “threatened the officials with dire consequences and demanded extortion money and thereby tried to cheat them”.

Following a proper investigation, a case was filed at Hare Street PS under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act against Bivash, Biswanath, and others.

Bivash Sarkar, one of the suspects, was taken into custody, and his mobile was taken.

He confessed while being questioned, the police claim. He appeared before the Kolkata Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court and was remanded in jail until June 19.

Around nine o’clock on Saturday night, another suspect, Biswanath Sarkar, was taken into custody outside of his home.

(With agency inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.