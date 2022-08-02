We'll implement Uniform Civil Code in time, says Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India, Dhami said the state government is working for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state government will implement the Uniform Civil Code within the fixed time limit.

Dhami was speaking at the 'Amrit Ratna' event of News18 India.

"Before the Uttarakhand Assembly polls, we had promised that after forming the government in the state again, the first decision we will take will be to take forward the Uniform Civil Code process," Dhami said.

"As people gave us the mandate, we have moved forward in that direction. Under the supervision of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, a five-member committee has started working on it and met twice... The draft which the committee will form after holding talks, the state government will implement it. We will implement Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand within a certain time limit," he added.

Asked about Opposition's allegation of targeting Muslims with the Uniform Civil Code, Dhami said, "Those people are saying this who have always done appeasement. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership we are working for 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

At the event, scientist Tessy Thomas was honoured with the 'Amrit Ratna Samman'.

