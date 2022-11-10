‘Welcome to finish medical course in Russia’: Consul General Oleg Avdeev to Indian students

New Delhi: In the first such move since the war with Ukraine began in February this year, Russia on Thursday said that Indian medical students who had left Ukraine when hostilities broke out could continue their education in Russia as the syllabus for medical studies is almost the same in both countries.

“Indian students who left Ukraine can continue their education in Russia as medical syllabus is almost the same (as Ukraine). They know the language of the people, as in Ukraine, most of them spoke Russian. They’re most welcome in Russia,” Consul General of Russia Oleg Avdeev said in Chennai.

Thousands of Indian medical students were left stranded with their future medical education in peril when Russia attacked Ukraine in the end of February 2022. The Indian government had to intervene, set up helplines and diplomatic channels to evacuate the Indian students from various cities of the war-torn country. A large number of students were evacuated through Russia on their way to India.

Last month, a few Russian universities had also extended a helping hand to Indian medical students by offering them admission in Russian varsities so that they could complete the remaining portion of their medical education in Moscow and other cities.

Russian universities are also mulling offering special discounts in tuition fees and the hostel accommodation for those Indian medical students, whose academics have been hampered by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The war has put the future course of action for nearly 25,000 Indian medical students in jeopardy.

Every year, thousands of the Indian students travel to both Ukraine and Russia to study medicine and other specialised courses.

Back home, the Indian government and the National Medical Commission are yet to reach a decision on how to help the students who have returned from Ukraine earlier this year.

