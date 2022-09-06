Weeks after Alt news co-founder got out on bail, #ArrestZubair trends again on Twitter; here’s why

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on 27 June under charges of hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets. He was released after 24 days

New Delhi: Former BJP MLA Manjinder Singh has filed a written complaint with the Delhi police commissioner against the Alt news cofounder Mohammad Zubair alleging he fueled the hate campaign against Indian Cricketer Arshdeep Singh by sharing screenshots of tweets which labelled Singh as ‘Khalistani’ on Sunday night.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on 27 June under charges of hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets. He was released after 24 days.

Sirsa said he had lodged a police complaint against Zubair as he seemed to be hand in glove with those who were busy creating an anti-India narrative as soon as the Asia Cup match finished between India and Pakistan in which cricketer Arshdeep Singh dropped a simple-looking catch.

Sirsa on Monday tweeted, “Police complaint against @zoo_bear who worked with Pak agencies to set “Khalistani” narrative against #ArshdeepSingh in India. Zubair’s screenshots were used by Pak handles to defame India and fuel hate campaign against Sikhs in India. He was a part of planned conspiracy against Sikhs.”

According to Sirsa, Zubair’s screenshots were used by Pak handles to defame India and fuel hate campaign against Sikhs in India.

Sirsa’s tweet has made it to a twitter trend ever since Monday with thousands of accounts people reacting to it using #arrestzubair.

“This is a planned conspiracy to create communal disharmony in our nation. We demand an enquiry into who supported Zubair in creating this Khalistani agenda,” said Sirsa.

He also sought answers from Wikipedia in another tweet.

“Wikipedia must be given a strong message that they can’t let Pak Agencies use its platform to run a hate campaign in India. See how Pakistan agencies started this “Khalistani” campaign in context of Arshdeep,” he said.

The said troll campaign began the seconds after Singh dropped the catch at 11:05 PM on Sunday night.

The player’s Wikipedia page entry was also changed to reflect a Khalistan association. However, these changes were reversed by another editor in no time.

Trollers posted Singh’s picture with caption “he was named in Khalistan squad for the 2018 under-19 World Cup”.

The edit history of Arshdeep’s Wikipedia page revealed that the user who made those changes was unregistered and was using the internet protocol (IP) address 39.41.171.125.

The user also edited his name to “Major Arshdeep Singh Langra” and a minute later, to “Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa”. Many random changes were done to Singh’s game statistics.

The address allocation records showed that the particular address was allocated to the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

Following Sunday’s match, Arshdeep Singh became the top trend on social media, courtesy the spree of tweets done by trollers.

The Ministry of Electronics and Technology on Monday said that “no intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation” after cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page was edited by an unregistered user, linking him to the separatist Khalistani movement.

“No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement and user harm – violates our govt’s expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet,” tweeted Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Electronics and Technology.

