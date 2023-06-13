Wedding procession in Rajasthan's Barmer goes viral, groom arrives with 51 tractors
The groom's father stated that his wedding procession departed on one tractor, so he got 51 of them for his son
In Rajasthan’s Barmer a wedding ceremony grabbed everyone’s eyeballs. The wedding procession departed on 51 tractors, one of which was driven by the groom itself. The groom’s father stated that his wedding procession departed on one tractor, so he got 51 of them for his son.
Prakash Choudhary, a native of Gudamalani village, got married to Mamata, a native of Roli village. On Monday morning, the procession departed from groom’s house heading to Roli village, located 51 kilometres away. There were more than 200 ‘Baratis’ on the 51 tractors, reported ANI.
The groom further said that his family’s prime occupation is farming, and a tractor is considered to be the recognition of a farmer. His father’s procession departed on one tractor. So, everyone thought why cannot there be 51 tractors for him.
The groom’s father, Jetharam said, according to ANI, “A tractor is reckoned ‘son of the Earth’. My father’s and grandfather’s procession went on camels. We already had 20-30 tractors in our family and along with my farmer friends, I made a note of total 51 of them. When the procession departed in the morning, 10-12 more tractors joined it. The ‘Baratis’ said that we do agriculture by tractors, so why cannot we take a procession on it?’
The father added when the procession reached the village (Roli, bride’s village), everyone was astonished.
With inputs from agencies
