Weather Update Today: These states will have rain, snowfall; know latest weather forecast

Weather Update: Due to the icy winds blowing from the Himalayan mountains, the temperature in North and Central India has started falling gradually.

The cold has increased in the plains of the country. It has cooled down in the morning and evening as well as at night. Due to fog in the morning, people are facing difficulties in traffic.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a sudden drop in temperature in many parts of the country in the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), even today there are chances of rain with snowfall in the mountains of Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The Himalayas have been receiving sporadic snowfall and rain for the past several days, due to which a major drop in the temperature of the entire region has been registered. In many areas, the mercury has fallen beyond zero degree celcius. Therefore, people in these areas are facing a lot of problems.

The effect of snowfall on the mountains is also visible in the plains. Cold has started increasing in the plains. A steady decrease in temperature is being seen in many parts of the country including Delhi-NCR, North and Central India. According to the IMD, due to the cold winds coming from the mountainous regions, cold has increased in many states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and there is every possibility of further increase in cold in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), during the next one week, the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR will be around 8 degree Celsius. During this, the cold will increase further at night, while people will continue to get relief from the cold due to strong sunlight during the day. Also, MID says that cold wave may arrive in Delhi-NCR by mid-December. Along with this, this year’s cold may break several records.

According to weather forecast agency Skymet, a cyclonic circulation has formed over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas. At the same time, another cyclonic circulation is over Southeast Arabian Sea. Due to this, it is raining in the southern states. In this series, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in many places including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over North Andaman Sea. This will change the weather of the surrounding area. Also, MID says that the minimum temperature of Odisha will decrease by three to five degrees in the next four to five days.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, there may be light rain in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. While light to moderate rains are possible over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. No improvement is expected in the air quality index of Delhi and NCR and it will remain in the very poor category.

