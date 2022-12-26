Weather Update Today: Churu records coldest day as North India freeezes in winter chill

Weather Update: The weather has suddenly turned cold in the final week of December and the winter has turned severe as the year 2022 enters its last leg.

Several regions in the Himalayas have seen rain and snow for the past several days. Over the next few days, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall in the mountains of Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In the Himalayan regions, the mercury has dropped below the freezing point. On the other hand, the freezing winds blowing from the mountains have increased the cold in the plains of North India. Cold wave-like conditions have been prevailing at many places for the last few days.

Churu in Rajasthan was the coldest place in the plains of North India season as the temperature dipped to below zero degree Celsius.

Mount Abu, also in Rajasthan, saw thin layers of ice on the ground and surfaces of cars, tables and homes as the temperature dipped below freezing point.

Along with the cold, fog has also increased the problems of the people. Due to mist and fog, visibility had reached near zero in the morning at many places, due to which traffic is greatly affected. Long distance trains have also been hit by the fog.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, there may be snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. Cold conditions are possible at many places including Himachal Pradesh, northern Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana.

Dense to very dense fog is possible at one or two places over parts of Punjab and parts of Odisha as well as over northwest Rajasthan, Haryana and Tripura. While rains may occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, the southern coast of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, eastern Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and the Western Himalayas.

