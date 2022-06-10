Weather update: Slight relief for Delhi from heatwave, IMD predicts cloudy skies, light rain today

The Meteorological Department said that the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till 15 June

In a good news for Delhiites, reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the past few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies and light rain for the national capital on Friday. The maximum temperature in expected to settle at 43.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Friday with a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the IMD said, adding that the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 36 per cent.

Northwest and central India have been reeling under a spell of heatwave since 2 June due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

Giving update on Delhi's weather, the IMD on Thursday said that the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till 15 June.

The weather office said that moisture-laden easterly winds will bring significant relief in the region from 16 June onwards.

"The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said on Thursday.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), around 9 am on Friday, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (255) category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

