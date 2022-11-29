Weather Update: Heavy rain will increase cold in THESE states, know latest weather forecast

Weather Update: Due to snowfall and rain in the hilly states, mercury has started falling rapidly in the plains. In the entire North and Central India including Delhi-NCR, people have started feeling chilly in the morning and evening as well as at night.

A drop in temperature is being recorded at all places. In many places, fog is also being seen in the morning due to which traffic is becoming difficult. Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a sudden drop in temperature can be recorded in many areas in the next few days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed the possibility of rain along with snowfall in the hilly areas today. According to the IMD, today there are chances of rain with snowfall in the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Several regions in the Himalayas have been receiving sporadic snowfall and rain for the past several days, due to which a major drop in temperature has been recorded in the entire region. In many areas, the mercury has fallen and reached beyond zero i.e. minus. Therefore, people in these areas are facing a lot of problems.

Along with this, the effect of snowfall on the mountains is also visible in the plains. Cold has started increasing in the plain states. A steady decrease in temperature is being seen in many parts of the country including Delhi-NCR, North, Central India. According to IMD, due to the cold winds coming from the mountainous regions, cold has increased in many states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and there is every possibility of further increase in cold in the coming days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), during the next one week, the minimum temperature in Delhi-NCR will be around 8 degree Celsius. During this, the cold will increase further at night, while people will continue to get relief from the cold due to strong sunlight during the day. Also, MID says that cold wave may arrive in Delhi-NCR by mid-December. Along with this, this year’s cold can break many of its records.

The reason for the change in weather is the cyclonic circulation formed in South India. There is a possibility of rain in many parts of the south for the next few days. The clouds going to that side from the Bay of Bengal have mixed with the icy winds coming from the Himalayas. The temperature has increased due to the meeting of cold winds with sea clouds.

The rainy season is still going on in many states of the south. In this series, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in many places including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over North Andaman Sea. This will change the weather of the surrounding area. Also, MID says that the minimum temperature of Odisha will decrease by three to five degrees in the next four to five days.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain is expected over Tamil Nadu, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Whereas the weather will remain dry in the rest of the country. While there is a possibility of fog in the Gangetic plains in the morning and evening.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.