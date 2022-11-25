Weather Update: Heavy rain in over 10 states today, know latest weather forecast

Weather Update: Due to the snowfall and rains in the Himalayan regions, winter cold has started increasing gradually in the plains, especially in North and Central India.

Along with this, fog has already started showing its effect in many areas. At the same time, rainfall is taking place in many areas of South India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in many areas of South India along with snowfall in the hilly areas today. There are chances of increasing winter cold in the plains of the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rain with snow in many areas of Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand today. These areas have been witnessing a drop in the mercury due to sporadic snowfall and rains for the past several days. In many areas, the mercury has dropped to minus even below zero. Therefore, people in those areas are facing a lot of problems.

Along with this, the effect of snowfall on the mountains is also visible in the plains. Cold has started increasing in the plain states. The temperature has also dropped in Delhi-NCR. Due to the cold winds coming from the mountainous regions, cold has started increasing in many states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi. A drop in temperature is being seen in these areas. Along with this, mist and fog have also started increasing the difficulties of the people.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed the possibility of rain in many places including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge over North Andaman Sea. This will change the weather of the surrounding area. The IMD has also said that the minimum temperature of Odisha will decrease by three to five degrees in the next four to five days.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to heavy rain is possible in many areas of South Interior Karnataka, North Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The cold wind blowing from the north and northwest direction may bring down the maximum and minimum temperatures over parts of northwest, central and east India. Cold wave conditions are likely to continue in some parts of Rajasthan.

