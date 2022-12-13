Weather Update: Heavy rain expected in over 10 states, know weather forecast today

New Delhi: The effect of rain and snowfall in the Himalayas is being felt in the plains of North India. On the other hand, there is a forecast of heavy rains in the states of South India.

Due to the effect of Cyclone Mandus, it is raining in many parts of South India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rain is expected to continue in the states of southern India for the next two days due to Cyclone Mandus.

In view of Cyclone Mandus, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has appealed to fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next one to two days. People have also been told to stay away from the coastal areas, so that they can avoid loss of life and property.

Amidst the rains in South India, due to the icy winds coming from the hills, a continuous decrease in the temperature of the plains of North India is being recorded. In many states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the temperature is rapidly falling.

The mountains of Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been receiving continuous snowfall and rain for the last several days due to Western Disturbance. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of rain with snowfall in the mountains of Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next few days.

Meanwhile, there may be a change in the weather pattern in the next three-four days amid the possibility of Western Disturbance moving beyond northern Pakistan and its adjoining areas.

On the other hand, the effect of the icy winds blowing from the hilly areas is clearly visible on the plains. Day and night temperatures are rapidly falling in the plains. In Delhi-NCR (Delhi NCR Weather), the effect of cold is slowly visible. However, it is still not as cold as it usually is in the month of December. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhiites will have to wait for the bitter cold.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of fog in the plains in the morning and evening and morning frost in the mountains. In many places, fog has already started falling. Due to fog in many areas in the morning, visibility becomes very low due to which traffic is being affected. Long distance trains are also being affected by the fog. Trains are also getting delayed due to fog. Due to this the passengers are facing problems.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Odisha, South Chhattisgarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

