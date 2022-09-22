Weather Forecast: This year’s Monsoon (Monsoon 2022) is slowly going away. However, the monsoon season is still continuing in many areas of the country. Several states of India are witnessing heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rain alert for several states on Thursday. The IMD has expressed the possibility of heavy rains in many states including West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for the next two to three days.

Due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Odisha coast, there is a possibility of heavy rain in many areas of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in Odisha, Telangana, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh. Many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also receive rain today.

Along with this, rain is also forecast in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also forecast rain in many areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra. Along with this, there is a possibility of rain at many places in Konkan, Goa and south Gujarat.

The IMD has predicted cloudy weather and rain in the Delhi-NCR region today. Due to rain in Delhi, the weather remains pleasant. The IMD has forecast light rain and generally cloudy sky in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the day. Delhi may see light rain along with cloudy sky on September 23 (Friday) as well.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain with light to moderate rain may occur in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur over central Maharashtra and Bihar.

Light to moderate rain is possible over Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and parts of Telangana, Vidarbha, Haryana and north Punjab. Rain is very likely at one or two places over Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.