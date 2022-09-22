Weather Update: Heavy monsoon rain drenches Delhi-NCR, know forecast for next 2 days

Weather Forecast: The Monsoon is now at in final stages and is causing heavy rain in several states all over India. It has been raining continuously since morning in many parts of the country including in Delhi and the adjoining NCR region.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather patterns will remain in and the adjoining NCR region for the next two days. The weather has become pleasant in Delhi and NCR due to daily rainfall for the last few days. Water logging has also taken place in many areas. Traffic jams have also taken place in many areas due to water logging.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rains in many states including Delhi and NCR for the next two days from Thursday. This year, the amount of Monsoon rains has decreased in Delhi and NCR this year, but due to Western Disturbance it is raining now. The IMD has informed that Monsoon winds are also getting moisture and the western disturbance is also active, because of which it is raining in Delhi and NCR.

Earlier on Wednesday too, it was raining heavily in many parts of including including in Delhi and NCR, due to which the temperature dropped and people got a lot of relief from the heat.

Along with Delhi and NCR, many parts of India including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar are receiving continuous rain since this morning. Along with this, rain continues in many areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, the weather pattern has changed in many areas and the Monsoon 2022 has become active once again. According to the IMD, a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is active over north-east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas since Wednesday and is likely to move in a west-northwest direction during the next two days.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rains may occur in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Similarly, there is a possibility of rain in central Maharashtra and Bihar. Light to moderate rains are possible in some parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, East Rajasthan, Uttarakhand,

Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Haryana and north Punjab.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.