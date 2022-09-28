Weather Forecast: These states will see heavy monsoon rain for next 3 days, IMD issues alert

Weather Update: The Monsoon 2022 is slowly departing. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Monsoon 2022 may depart from some parts of Northwest India in the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, snowfall has started in the mountains. Light snowfall has started in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of change in the wind direction.

However, monsoon rains are still occurring at many places in the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed the possibility of rain in many areas today. The IMD has predicted heavy rain in several states including West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand today.

According to the IMD, the activity of Monsoon 2022 is ending now. The direction of moist air coming from the eastern direction will change to the western direction. This means that the Monsoon 2022 is about to bid farewell. In the next one to two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) may make an official announcement about the departure of Monsoon 2022.

The monsoon winds have started weakening over the plains of North India and now westerly dry winds have started blowing. On the other hand, the states where conditions are favorable for monsoon rain are Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Along with this, rain is likely to continue in parts of Northeast India as well.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) there is also a possibility of rain in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar today. On the other hand, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh till September 30.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, heavy to very heavy rain may occur over Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Telangana.

Light to moderate rain is possible over Northeast India, Gangetic West Bengal, parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, South Interior Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Rain is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, North Interior Karnataka and Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

