Weather Forecast: These states will have monsoon rain today, know IMD alert

There is a possibility of monsoon rain in many areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar today

FP Staff September 29, 2022 08:23:25 IST
Light to moderate monsoon rain may occur over Northeast India, parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat

Weather Update: The Monsoon 2022 is slowly weakening and heading towards its farewell. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon 2022 is expected to depart from some parts of Northwest India in the next two to three days.

However, monsoon rains are still occurring in many areas of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted monsoon rain at many places today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area is forming over the Bay of Bengal due to the influence of the Pacific Ocean’s storm Noru. The cyclone rising from the South China Sea can have an impact in the Bay of Bengal and a low pressure may arise. Due to this, monsoon rain may occur in many areas including West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand during Durga Puja.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it may rain in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today. Along with this, there is a possibility of monsoon rain in many areas of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Assam, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar today. Also, heavy rains are forecast in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till September 30.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, one or two heavy spells of rain with light to moderate rain may occur over Tamil Nadu, interior Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Light to moderate monsoon rain may occur over Northeast India, parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Gujarat. There is also a possibility of monsoon rain in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

Updated Date: September 29, 2022 08:23:25 IST

