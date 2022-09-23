Weather Forecast: These states will have heavy monsoon rain today

Weather Update: The Monsoon 2022 is slowly about to depart, but in many parts of the country, the weather pattern has changed for the last few days and the monsoon is causing heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rain in many states today. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in several states including West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for the next one or two days.

Chance of rain in Delhi-NCR today

Many parts of the country including Delhi-NCR have been experiencing heavy rainfall for the last two-three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed the possibility of rain in Delhi-NCR today as well.

Rain due to low pressure in Bay of Bengal

Due to the low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Odisha coast, there is a possibility of heavy rain in many areas of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh for the next two-three days.

Heavy rain is also expected to continue in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today. There is also a possibility of rain in many areas of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Maharashtra.

There will be torrential rain in these states

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of rain in Odisha, Telangana, North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha and East Madhya Pradesh. On the other hand, heavy rain and thundershowers are expected in West Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra for the next two days. Along with this, many areas of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand may also receive rain today.

Skymet Weather released this forecast

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to heavy rain may occur in parts of East Rajasthan, western parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Along with this, there is a possibility of rain in Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Uttarakhand.

Rain is also expected in rest of North India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana. Rain is possible over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Gangetic West Bengal, Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, parts of Kerala and Lakshadweep.

