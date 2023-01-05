Weather Forecast: THESE states to get rain as winter cold intensifies

Weather Update Today: On Thursday, the fifth day of the new year 2023, the weather remains cold. Bone-chilling cold continues in the entire plains of North India.

Meanwhile, according to the Meteorological Department, people are not expecting any respite from this cold for the next few days. Also, in the next few days, the weather pattern can become even harsher.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be another cold wave in Delhi and NCR this weekend due to which the temperature may drop to four degrees Celsius.

Due to the cold winds blowing from the mountains, the cold has further increased in the plains of North India. For the last few days, there are cold wave-like conditions at many places. The condition of cold is that people are forced to remain imprisoned in the house even during the day.

Along with the bitter cold, the dense fog has also thrown life out of gear. Due to the bone-chilling cold, people kept chilling even inside their homes on Wednesday. In most places, people waited for the whole day for sunshine.

Dense fog, cold wave and cold-day conditions are expected over most parts of the plains during the next three to four days. The Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for many places. That is, the weather patterns can get worse now.

There is bone-chilling cold in many areas including Delhi-NCR, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand. Due to which the condition of the people is miserable. The mist and fog above have also put people in trouble. Due to mist and fog, visibility is reaching zero in the morning at many places. Due to which traffic along with the life of common people is getting affected a lot. Most of the long distance trains are also affected by the fog. Trains are also getting delayed and many trains are getting canceled every day. Due to this, the passengers are facing huge problems.

Amidst all this, once again there is a possibility of rain with snowfall in the mountains of Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. On the other hand, in the hilly areas, the temperature has already dropped below zero i.e. minus in many places. The water has frozen. Due to which people are facing huge problems.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, cold day to extremely cold day conditions are possible in Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Dense to very dense fog very likely over parts of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and isolated places over Rajasthan. Dense fog may occur over Bihar, Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and North Madhya Pradesh. Light rains may occur over East Vidarbha, South Chhattisgarh, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

