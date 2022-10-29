Weather Forecast: These 10 states will have rain for next 4 days, know IMD alert
According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there could be rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh on October 31 and November 1
Weather Update: Winter has slowly started arriving in many areas of North India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There is a drop in the temperature in the morning and evening. Snowfall is happening on the high mountains of these states.
Due to cold, snowfall and rain in these states, people’s problems are going to increase. Due to the western disturbances, there is a possibility of a big change in the weather in the hilly states. According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there could be rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh on October 31 and November 1.
These states may see rain today
Even after the departure of monsoon from many states of the country, it is still raining in many areas of southern and eastern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in many areas today. According to the IMD’s forecast, rain is likely to continue for four days at many places including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andaman, Nicobar, Yanam, Kerala and Mahe. There is also a possibility of rain in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland today.
Due to the formation of Cyclone Sitarangi in the Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of north-easterly winds over
the Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India. Due to this, Northeast Monsoon rains are very likely to occur over southeast peninsular India today (October 29).
According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. Along with this, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu may also receive rain. There is also a possibility of rain in interior Tamil Nadu and south Kerala.
Light north-westerly dry winds will continue over Delhi and NCR. Therefore, the distribution of pollutants will be less. The air quality index of Delhi and NCR is likely yo remain in the very poor category.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bengaluru rains: It's going to be a wet Diwali for IT city as IMD issues yellow alert for next 5 days
Several streets in Bengaluru were submerged under water, trees were uprooted and many vehicles were damaged following overnight rains
Flood havoc in Nigeria: Over 600 killed, millions displaced
This is the worst flood in Nigeria in the last decade. About 13 lakh people have been displaced due to the floods while more than two lakh houses have been completely destroyed
Bengaluru: Wall collapses after heavy rain lashes city, several vehicles damaged
According to IMD, light rainfall is likely to hit Bengaluru during the next 5 days. The Maximum temperature ranges from 27-29 degrees Celcius and the minimum of 15-17 degrees Celcius