Weather Forecast: These 10 states will have rain for next 4 days, know IMD alert

Weather Update: Winter has slowly started arriving in many areas of North India including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. There is a drop in the temperature in the morning and evening. Snowfall is happening on the high mountains of these states.

Due to cold, snowfall and rain in these states, people’s problems are going to increase. Due to the western disturbances, there is a possibility of a big change in the weather in the hilly states. According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there could be rain in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Himachal Pradesh on October 31 and November 1.

These states may see rain today

Even after the departure of monsoon from many states of the country, it is still raining in many areas of southern and eastern India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in many areas today. According to the IMD’s forecast, rain is likely to continue for four days at many places including Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Andaman, Nicobar, Yanam, Kerala and Mahe. There is also a possibility of rain in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland today.

Due to the formation of Cyclone Sitarangi in the Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of north-easterly winds over

the Bay of Bengal and South Peninsular India. Due to this, Northeast Monsoon rains are very likely to occur over southeast peninsular India today (October 29).

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of rain in Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. Along with this, the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu may also receive rain. There is also a possibility of rain in interior Tamil Nadu and south Kerala.

Light north-westerly dry winds will continue over Delhi and NCR. Therefore, the distribution of pollutants will be less. The air quality index of Delhi and NCR is likely yo remain in the very poor category.

