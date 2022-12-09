Weather Forecast: There will be heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, know IMD weather update

New Delhi: The plains of North India have been witnessing a steady drop in temperature for the last few days due to the icy winds blowing from the Himalayas amidst rain and snowfall in the mountains.

In many states including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, the mercury is continuously falling. Several regions are experiencing a cold wave.

The mountains of Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been receiving snowfall and rain for the last several days due to the Western Disturbance. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are chances of rain with snowfall in the mountains of Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next few days.

Meanwhile, there may be a change in the weather pattern in the next three to four days amid the possibility of Western Disturbance moving beyond northern Pakistan and its adjoining areas.

On the other hand, the effect of the icy winds blowing from the hilly areas is clearly visible on the plains. Day and night temperatures are rapidly falling in the plains. In Delhi-NCR (Delhi NCR Weather), the effect of cold is slowly visible. However, it is still not as cold as it usually is in the month of December. According to the Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhiites will have to wait for the bitter cold.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of fog in the plains in the morning and evening and morning frost in the mountains. In many places, fog has already started falling. Due to fog in many areas in the morning, visibility becomes very low.

Due to which traffic is getting affected a lot. Long distance trains are also being hit the most by the fog. Trains are also getting delayed due to fog. Due to this the passengers had to face problems.

Meanwhile, there is a forecast of rain in the states of South India even today. In fact, the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has now turned into a deep pressure and is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to heavy rains are expected to continue in the southern states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar for the next few days.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, a fresh Western Disturbance may bring light to moderate rain and snow over Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between today and December 11.

On the other hand, there are chances of light to heavy in many areas including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

