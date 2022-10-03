Weather Forecast: Rain alert for 2 days in these states including UP, Bihar, Delhi

Weather Update: The month of October has started and Navratri is about to end, but still the Monsoon 2022 is active in many states and it is raining in several regions of India.

According to the latest forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon is likely to be delayed due to the Cyclone Circulation over the Bay of Bengal due to Cyclone Noru. Therefore, Monsoon 2022 will continue to cause rainfall in many parts of the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in many parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Maharashtra today. There is also a possibility of strong wind rain in Tamil Nadu, Kerala ad Karnataka.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal due to cyclone ‘Noru’, the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from the country seems to be delayed. It will remain active due to the delay in the departure of Monsoon 2022. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Haryana from October 5.

Along with this, there is a possibility of rain for the next two to three days in many parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. According to the IMD, after October 6, there will be rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for two to three days.

Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rain for the next three to four days in North East India as well. Light to heavy rain may occur over Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Lakshadweep. On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain in parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, there is a strong possibility of rain in many areas of Jharkhand, parts of Bihar, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, parts of Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.