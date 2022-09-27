Weather Forecast: Monsoon will cause heavy rain in these states today, know all updates

Weather Update: Monsoon 2022 is going through its last stage, but is causing a lot of rainfall in several states of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in many states including West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, the activity of Monsoon 2022 is ending now. The direction of moist air coming from the eastern direction will change to the western direction. In such a situation, Monsoon 2022 is about to bid farewell. In the next one to two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) may make an official announcement about the departure of Monsoon 2022.

The monsoon winds have started weakening over the plains of North India and now dry westerly winds have started blowing. On the other hand, the states where conditions are favorable for monsoon rain are Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Along with this, rain is likely to continue in parts of Northeast India as well.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy monsoon rain is forecast in Uttar Pradesh in the next two days. There is also a possibility of heavy rain in many districts of Bihar over the next 48 hours.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain may occur in sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Northeast India, parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu Rayalaseema and

interior Karnataka.

Rain is possible over eastern Uttar Pradesh, Northeast India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Marathwada and Kerala. On the other hand, there is a possibility of light rain in many areas of Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh today.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.