Weather Forecast: Monsoon rain may disturb Vijayadashami celebrations, IMD issues warning

Weather Update: Today the holy festival of Dussehra i.e. Vijayadashami is being celebrated with great pomp across the country. But the possibility of of monsoon rain may curb this enthusiasm.

The Monsoon 2022 is now in its last stage. But still many states are receiving rain due to southwest monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in some places today.

There will be a change in the weather due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal due to Super Cyclone Noru. According to the IMD forecast, due to this monsoon rain, Durga Puja celebrations may also be disturbed in these areas.

Many neighboring states including West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar may also be affected. Along with this, there is a possibility of monsoon rain in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Haryana.

The weather pattern may change in Delhi-NCR today. There is a possibility of monsoon rain in many areas here today. According to the IMD, light to heavy rain is expected in many areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from today to October 9. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the state today and tomorrow.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to heavy rain is expected in Andaman, Nicobar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh today. The IMD has also forecast rain for two-three days from today in some districts of south Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Monsoon rain will continue in many states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Yanam, Puducherry and Karaikal for the time being.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather has forecast rain today in West Bengal, Odisha, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh. Along with this, monsoon rain is also expected in coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Vidarbha and east Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, monsoon rain is possible over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Goa, Kerala, parts of Maharashtra, west Madhya Pradesh and parts of Northeast India.

