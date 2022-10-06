Weather Forecast: IMD issues alert for heavy monsoon rain in these states

Weather Update: Dussehra has also passed but still the Monsoon 2022 is in full swing in many regions of India. The Monsoon is causing heavy rain in many parts of the country.

The Monsoon 2022 has withdrawn from many states, but it is still raining in many states due to the south-west monsoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon rain in some places today.

Due to the cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal due to Super Cyclone Noru, there was a change in the weather pattern in many areas. Even today monsoon rain is forecast in many areas of the country. Today, many neighboring states including West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar may experience monsoon rain. There is a possibility of monsoon rain in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and Haryana.

There is a possibility of monsoon rain in many areas of Delhi and NCR today. According to the IMD, there is a possibility of light to heavy monsoon rain in many areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh till October 9. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in the state today.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to heavy monsoon rain is expected in Andaman, Nicobar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh today. The IMD has alos forecast rain for two to three days from today in some districts of south Maharashtra, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Monsoon rain will continue in many states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Yanam, Puducherry, Karaikal for the time being.

Private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather has predicted monsoon rain at some places in Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, parts of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rain is possible over eastern

and central parts of Uttarakhand. There is also a possibility of rain in the upper areas of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

There is a possibility of rain in Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. Light to moderate rain is possible over Northeast India, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Konkan, Goa, Coastal Karnataka, West Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Light rain is likely over Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi.

