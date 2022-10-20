Weather Forecast: Heavy rain alert in these states for next 5 days, holidays of govt employees canceled

Weather Update: The weather pattern in the country is changing rapidly. Snowfall is continuing in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the last several days. The mountains of these areas are covered with white sheets of snow. The temperature in these areas has started coming down rapidly. It is expected that the winter will come early this year.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather conditions are likely to remain the same for the next few days in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Rain and snowfall is expected to continue in the mountains of these states till Thursday.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area appears to be forming over the Bay of Bengal, which may turn into a cyclone by the end of this week. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area is likely to form over the southwest and adjoining east-central part of the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 to 36 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and become a pressure area over the middle of Bay of Bengal by the morning of 22 October.

In view of the threat of cyclone, the Odisha government has canceled the holidays of government employees from October 23 to 25. The state has put coastal districts on alert. In view of the cyclone, fishermen have been advised not to venture into west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind speed can be 45 to 55 kmph during the cyclone.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), after the formation of this cyclone, there may be a change in the weather from the states adjoining West Bengal, such as Jharkhand, Bihar to Odisha, and there may be rain with strong winds in many areas.

The IMD has predicted rain in many parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand till October 21.

Along with this, the Meteorological Department says that some parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh may see rain from October 22 to 25.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to heavy rains may occur over Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Interior Karnataka. Whereas light to moderate rain is expected over Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

On the other hand, light to moderate rain with light snowfall is possible in Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Light rain and snow may occur at one or two places in Uttarakhand. Light rain is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.

