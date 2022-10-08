Weather Forecast: Heavy rain alert in 10 states for next 2 days

Weather Update: Due to western disturbances, the activity of Monsoon 2022 has started increasing once again in many parts of the country. The moisture and wind direction coming from the Bay of Bengal is moving

southeast till the upper surface, due to which moisture is coming and it is raining.

For the last three-four days, monsoon rain is continuing in many areas of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon rain in many states today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has

predicted rain for the next few days in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, besides some southern states.

According to the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of light to heavy rains in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh till October 11, in many areas of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana till October 9, in Madhya Pradesh till October 11.

There is a possibility of rain in Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh till October 9. On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain and thundershowers in Gujarat till October 10, central Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till October 9. There is also a possibility of rain in Konkan, Goa and Telangana today.

There is also a possibility of rain till October 9 in Sikkim, October 10 in Odisha and October 11 in Bihar. Along with this, heavy rain and thundershowers are likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 11.

