Weather Forecast: Heavy monsoon rain in UP for next 5 days, IMD alert for Uttarakhand, Bihar also

Weather Update: If you plan to enjoy the post Navaratri period with outdoor activities, then Monsoon 2022 may wash them away. The Monsoon season has bid farewell to many states, but once again heavy rains have started in many parts including North India.

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) received heavy monsoon rain on Wednesday, while similar weather is expected in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heavy rain will continue for the next few days in many districts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Uttarakhand due to Monsoon 2022.

There is a possibility of rain in the eastern part of UP for the next five days. Apart from this, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh may also experience heavy monsoon rain for the next two to three days.

While issuing forecast and warnings, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that there will be heavy monsoon rain in Bihar and Chhattisgarh on October 5, Odisha on October 5 and 6, West Bengal and Sikkim on October 5, 8 and 9. There is a possibility of monsoon rain in east Madhya Pradesh from October 5 to 7 and in Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 6 to 8.

Light to moderate rain may occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on October 5, 8 and 9, and in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on October 8, 9. Over the last 24 hours, heavy monsoon rain took place in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Apart from this, heavy monsoon rain continued over Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Karnataka and Kerala.

