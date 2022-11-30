Weather Forecast: Cold may increase in Delhi, UP, Bihar; rain alert in THESE states

Weather Update Today: With the onset of winter, the mercury has begun to fall in most states of India. Changes in the weather can be seen in North India from the beginning of December. Cold is expected to increase in many states including Delhi, UP, Bihar, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there may be snowfall in the mountains in the next few days. The IMD has also predicted moderate to heavy rains in the southern states.

Smog in Delhi

The cold has started increasing in the country’s capital as well. The temperature may drop further in the next few days. There was fog in some places in Delhi on Wednesday morning. Also, the level of air pollution may worsen further.

Clear weather in Himachal Pradesh

The weather has been predicted to remain clear in Himachal Pradesh till December 3. It may rain in the state only after December 3. Director of the State Meteorological Center Surendra Pal said that there has been very less rainfall in November in the last few years.

There was snowfall and rain in the upper regions, but less than normal rainfall has been recorded in other regions. The effect of less rain is being seen on the crops.

Dry weather in Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the weather will remain dry in Uttarakhand for the next two days. In the hilly areas, the temperature can drop up to two degrees.

Apart from this, there is also a possibility of frost in the mountains. Capital Dehradun recorded a maximum temperature of 25.3 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.9 degree Celsius.

Temperature will drop in Bihar

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a drop in temperature in Bihar in the next few hours. The temperature may drop by two to four degrees in the next 48 hours. At present, the minimum temperature in different cities of Bihar is between 10 to 14 degree Celsius.

Rain alert in these states

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered to moderate rain is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep during the next 4-5 days due to an easterly wave.

