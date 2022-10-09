Weather Alert: Monsoon rain in these 11 states for 3 days from today, IMD issues alert

Weather Update: The Monsoon 2022 has left many areas of the country but due to Noru cyclone, there has been a period of rain in many parts of the country for the last several days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has expressed the possibility of this period of rain to continue in many states even today.

For the last four-five days, many areas of the country have been receiving monsoon rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in many areas today as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted rain for the next few days in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, besides some southern states. Is.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms over Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala today.

According to the forecast of private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of rain in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal today. Along with this, it will also rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh.

Not only this, rain is also possible today in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, East Gujarat, rest of Northeast India and Haryana.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.