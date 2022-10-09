Weather Alert: Monsoon rain in these 11 states for 3 days from today, IMD issues alert
For the last four-five days, many areas of the country have been receiving monsoon rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in many areas today as well
For the last four-five days, many areas of the country have been receiving monsoon rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in many areas today as well. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted rain for the next few days in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, besides some southern states. Is.
The IMD has forecast thunderstorms over Sikkim, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala today.
According to the forecast of private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, there is a possibility of rain in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal today. Along with this, it will also rain in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh.
Not only this, rain is also possible today in Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, East Gujarat, rest of Northeast India and Haryana.
