Weather Alert: Monsoon 2022 will cause havoc in these states today, know IMD forecast

Weather Update: The Monsoon 2022 is now heading towards its final farewell. Although it is still raining in many areas, snowfall has started in the upper reaches of the mountain areas. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain in many parts of the country today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the Southwest Monsoon 2022 has departed from Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Delhi recorded 19 per cent less rainfall in the capital during the Monsoon 2022 season. Low rainfall of 19 percent or more is considered ‘normal’.

According to the IMD, “Southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from Punjab, parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and entire Delhi.”

Meanwhile, due to Hurricane Noru in the Pacific Ocean, a low pressure area appears to be forming in the Bay of Bengal. The cyclone rising from the South China Sea may have an impact in the Bay of Bengal and a low pressure area may arise. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain in many areas including West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand for the next two to three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is likely in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Northeast, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Uttar Pradesh today.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain with isolated heavy rain is possible over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Light to moderate rain may occur over Odisha, Jharkhand, parts of Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Sikkim and Northeast India. There is a possibility of rain at many places over Kerala, Lakshadweep, Western Himalayas, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

