Weather Alert: After Durga Puja, now shadow of rain on Dhanteras, Diwali; know IMD forecast

Weather Update: The mood of the weather is changing rapidly across the country and its different colours are being seen. While it is snowing heavily on the mountains, there is rain in many parts of India due to which life has become disturbed and people are facing a lot of problems.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for the next few days. Meanwhile, due to the rain in the lower parts of the hilly areas, problems have increased. Prime Minister Modi is going to visit Badrinath Dham and Kedarnath Dham on a two-day tour from today. But due to rain, the preparations for his visit have been affected.

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal may intensify into a deep depression by October 22 and into a cyclonic storm by October 24. It may reach West Bengal-Bangladesh coast by October 25. Due to its effect, there is a possibility of rain in many coastal states including Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand. According to this, after Durga Puja, now it may rain in West Bengal even during Kali Puja and Deepawali.

In view of the threat of cyclone, the Odisha government has canceled the holidays of government employees from October 23 to 25. The state has put coastal districts on alert. In view of the cyclone, fishermen have been advised not to venture into west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the wind speed can be 45 to 55 kmph during the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain today in many parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Along with this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says that there is a possibility of rain in parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh till October 25.

According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, light to moderate rain and snow may occur in the western Himalayas today. Along with this, there is a possibility of rain in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. On the other hand, there is a possibility of rain in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, South Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa and Odisha.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.