We would love to have you in Kolkata this winter: TMC invites comedian Vir Das after Bengaluru show cancelled
Vir Das' show in Bengaluru was cancelled last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups. The groups alleged that the show by the stand-up comedian would hurt Hindu religious sentiments
New Delhi: A day after his show was cancelled in Bengaluru, Vir Das has now been invited by Mamata Banerjee’s party – Trinamool Congress – to perform in Kolkata. The show of the stand-up comedian was cancelled last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing groups.
Inviting Vir Das to Kolkata, TMC MP Derek O’Brien in a tweet said, “Hello @thevirdas Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let’s get this going.”
Hello @thevirdas
Come to #Kolkata. We would love to have you here this winter. DM me please. Let’s get this going. https://t.co/P9taO0dewq
— Derek O’Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 11, 2022
In Bengaluru, the protesting groups alleged that the show by Vir Das, which was scheduled to be held on Thursday, would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.
Later, Das uploaded a video on Twitter to deter any assumptions made on his content. "I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I'm an artist. I shouldn't be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience," he said.
I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I’m an artist. I shouldn’t be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/NTT9T5cEq9
— Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 10, 2022
Das' monologue "I come from two Indias" had stirred a row a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country.
