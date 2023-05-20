'We will give you a clean, corrupt-free govt': Rahul Gandhi at oath-taking ceremony in Bengaluru
In its election manifesto, Congress promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ of 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family, among other things
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the party will turn all the five promises it made during the elections into law.
Gandhi’s remarks came as he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.
“We made 5 promises to you. I had said we don’t make false promises. We do what we say. In 1-2 hours, the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka government will happen and in that meeting these 5 promises will become law,” he said.
#WATCH | We made 5 promises to you. I had said we don’t make false promises. We do what we say. In 1-2 hours, the first cabinet meeting of the Karnataka govt will happen and in that meeting these 5 promises will become law: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/hhsancnayq
— ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2023
“We will give you a clean, non-corrupt government,” he added.
In its election manifesto, Congress promised to implement the ‘guarantees’ of 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (YuvaNidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti), on the very first day of assuming power in the state.
Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have been sworn in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Karnataka respectively.
Eight Congress MLAs, namely, G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, Ramalinga Reddy, and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, were also sworn-in today.
During his address, Gandhi said, “After Congress’s victory, many things were written as to how Congress won this election, different analyses were done but I want to say that Congress won because we stood with the poor, Dalits, and Adivasis, backwards. We had the truth and poor people. BJP had money, police and everything but the people of Karnataka defeated all their powers.”
Several leaders from like-minded parties attended the ceremony including MK Stalin, D Raja, Nitish Kumar, Mehbuba Mufti, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, and Kamal Haasan.
With inputs from agencies
