New Delhi: For the first time in the history of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a woman graced the Vijayadashami function as the chief guest at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Santosh Yadav, the first woman to climb Mount Everest, was the chief guest for the function which was also attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a Dussehra rally in Nagpur, RSS chief Bhagwat said,” We must empower our women. Society can’t progress without women.”

He said that the prestige and credibility of India has increased in the world.

“The way we helped Sri Lanka, and our stand during the Ukraine-Russia conflict shows that we are being heard,” he added.

Talking about the concept of Hindu Rashtra, the RSS chief said that many agree with the concept but are opposed to the word Hindu.

“Many agree with the concept but are opposed to the word Hindu and prefer to use other words. We don’t have any issue with that. For the clarity of concept – we will keep emphasizing the word Hindu for ourselves,” he said.

He said that scare-mongering by some is being done that there is a danger to minorities because of us.

“This is neither the nature of Sangh nor of Hindus. Sangh resolves to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace,” Bhagwat added.

He said people should raise their voices against the wrong, but by acting within the framework of the law.

“Raising one’s voice against wrong should become normal… We all have to stay united as one,” he added.

Touching on the topic of religion-based population imbalance, he said that this is an important subject which should not to be ignored.

“Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries. Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons… So a holistic population policy should be brought and should be equally applicable to all,” he said.

“Population require resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind,” he added.

He said that change is the rule of the world, but one should be firm on Sanatan Dharma.

“One of the obstacles that hinder our Sanatana Dharma are created by forces who are inimical to Bharat’s unity and progress. They spread fake narratives, encourage anarchy, engage in criminal acts, foment Terror, conflict and social unrest,” the RSS chief said.

Talking about the education policy, he said that it should be framed in such a way that it leads students to becoming highly cultured, good human beings, and who are also inspired by patriotism.

“It’s a myth that English is important for career. The new education policy should lead students to becoming highly cultured, good human beings, who are also inspired by patriotism – this is everyone’s desire. Society needs to support this actively,” he said.

The RSS chief said that temple, water, and cremation ground should be common for all and people should not fight over such things.

“Temple, water, and cremation ground should be common for all. We should not fight over petty things. Talks like someone can ride a horse and the other person can’t, should have no place in society and we’ve to work towards it,” he said.

He said that India’s economy is returning to normalcy post-Covid and world economists are predicting that it will grow further.

