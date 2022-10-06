Varanasi: Two men have been arrested allegedly for blackmailing several girl students of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in a rather bizarre way.

They posed at senior IPS officers and used to call girls claiming they had come into possession of ‘vulgar’ and ‘nude’ videos of them which had gone viral and that the call was to verify if it was the girls who were in the videos and photos.

According to reports, the accused then used ask the girls to verify the pictures by getting nude on a video call. The caller would allegedly tell the girls that the verification would be done by a female cop.

Police added that the two accused used to tell girls that if they don’t follow the online investigation then they will send police to their houses for the verification of nude pictures and videos.

The accused allegedly threatened girls of criminal action be issued against them for helping a suspect if they do not cooperate with him.

“The girls in hopelessness, agreed to become nude on video call and the accused deceived them by recording their naked video and later blackmailed them for money,” said a police official.

According to the police, the accused Chandrapal Parihar and his accomplice Mohammad Nasir were arrested after two girl students of BHU filed separate complaints at the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi.

The complainants claimed that Parihar allegedly called the two and introduced himself as Ankit Gupta, IPS officer from Lucknow.

The cops apprehended the accused from Varanasi after tracking their location. “Both men confessed to the crime in police interrogation and subsequently they were sent in judicial custody,” said a senior police official.

Satish Ganesh, Varanasi Police Commissioner, told media that both of them are to be booked under the Gangster Act.

“They seem to have duped a lot of girls on the same pretext, based on the inputs, we are looking for more cases in the neighbouring cities,” he said.

The police commissioner also appealed the victims to inform the local police in their area to file complaints if they have been duped on a similar pretext, “based on the complaints, necessary actions will be taken,” he said.

